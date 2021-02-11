117-year-old Catholic nun survives Covid-19 | SW NEWS | 195 A Sister of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul has survived COVID-19 at the age of 116. Sister Andre, whose birth name is … More

A Sister of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul has survived COVID-19 at the age of 116. Sister Andre, whose birth name is Lucile Randon, is a French nun resident in Toulon in the south of the country. The sister is the oldest living person in Europe. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on January the 16th. Vatican releases the schedule of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq On Monday the 8th of February, the Vatican press office released the itinerary for Pope Francis’ first journey abroad in 15 months. The Holy Father is to visit Iraq from the 5th to the 8th of March. This will be the very first time that a Supreme Pontiff has visited the country. Upon arrival in the country’s capital, Baghdad, on Friday the 5th of March, Pope Francis is to be welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Later on, that same day he will visit the President of Iraq, Barham Salih, and greet civil and diplomatic representatives. St. Mary’s university launches research center to respond to the growing scale of human trafficking The President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has warned about the increase in human trafficking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the re-launch of the Bakhita Centre for Research on Slavery, Exploitation, and Abuse at St. Mary's University, Cardinal Nichols described human trafficking as 'wounds in the body of humanity' and 'wounds in the body of Christ.’ CLAMOR network launches new campaign against human trafficking Life is not a commodity on sale. That is the name of a new campaign against human trafficking launched by the CLAMOR network – which is made up of individuals from the Church in Latin America and the Caribbean. The new campaign was launched on Sunday February the 7th by the General Secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Latin America, or CELAM, Archbishop Jorge Eduardo Lozano. Court denies bail to pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai The pro-democracy activist and Hong Kong media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, has been denied bail. He had been charged with “collusion with foreign forces” under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. The 73-year-old Catholic has often criticized China’s communist regime. His newspaper, Apple Daily, is also known for its strong criticism of both the Beijing and Hong Kong government. USCCB’s subcommittee to help Kyrgyzstan Catholics this year The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe will send this year’s Ash Wednesday collection to support Catholic communities in Kyrgyzstan. US senators promise to oppose pro-abortion bills 48 US Senators have sent a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying that they will "vote against the advancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections.” The Hyde Amendment bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions in most circumstances.