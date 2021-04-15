Pontifical Gregorian University to Launch the Center for Judaic Studies, Next Fall For the first time, a Pontifical University is offering a license degree in Judaic Studies. The Cardinal Bea Center … More





For the first time, a Pontifical University is offering a license degree in Judaic Studies. The Cardinal Bea Center of the Pontifical Gregorian University will offer in-depth studies into the Christian-Jewish relationship. The Canonical degree will be officially launched next Fall. Fr Etienne Vetö, Director of the Center for Judaic Studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University, joins to tell us how this idea came about and what the main areas of study are. Fr. Etienne shares why it is important for Christians to study Judaism and why in Rome. The director of the center explains what he believes is the power of Christian dialogue for the Church and for society.