Last Tuesday afternoon, May 19, the Church of Saint-Jean-des-Cordeliers in Bergerac, France, was targeted with a terrible sacrilege: the Tabernacle was forced open taking with them the Blessed Sacrament in two ciboriums.The Priests of the Priory of Saint Joan of Arc are obviously very affected by what had happened. This morning, Rev. Fr. Sébastien Gabard officiated a Holy Mass in reparation for this sacrilege.