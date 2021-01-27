Tribute to Luiz Antonio Fragelli -- Veteran TFP Leader Luiz Antonio Fragelli, 85, passed away in the early morning of October 26, 2020, at the national headquarters of the American Society for the … More

Tribute to Luiz Antonio Fragelli -- Veteran TFP Leader



Luiz Antonio Fragelli, 85, passed away in the early morning of October 26, 2020, at the national headquarters of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) in Spring Grove, Penn. He dedicated more than 50 years of his life to the defense of Christian civilization and the holy Catholic Church.



In 1974, Mr. Fragelli moved with his family to New York to assist the American TFP. Under his leadership, the organization experienced tremendous growth. He helped the American TFP organize nationwide campaigns against socialism, public blasphemies and abortion. Other efforts included the coordination of countless rosary rallies to pray for America's return to order and a petition to protect the American flag against flag desecration.



Mr. Fragelli was an ardent Catholic with an outstanding devotion to the Blessed Mother. He never lost an opportunity to do good for souls. To his fellow TFP members, he will be remembered as a gifted leader, a great mentor, a selfless friend, and a fatherly guide.



After a life of service and dedication, Mr. Fragelli could say together with St. Paul:

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7).



May Our Lady who he served so faithfully on earth welcome him now in Heaven.



Please pray for the eternal repose of the soul of our dear Mr. Luiz Antonio Fragelli.



Site:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Twitter: Luiz Antonio Fragelli, 85, passed away in the early morning of October 26, 2020, at the national headquarters of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) in Spring Grove, Penn. He dedicated more than 50 years of his life to the defense of Christian civilization and the holy Catholic Church.In 1974, Mr. Fragelli moved with his family to New York to assist the American TFP. Under his leadership, the organization experienced tremendous growth. He helped the American TFP organize nationwide campaigns against socialism, public blasphemies and abortion. Other efforts included the coordination of countless rosary rallies to pray for America's return to order and a petition to protect the American flag against flag desecration.Mr. Fragelli was an ardent Catholic with an outstanding devotion to the Blessed Mother. He never lost an opportunity to do good for souls. To his fellow TFP members, he will be remembered as a gifted leader, a great mentor, a selfless friend, and a fatherly guide.After a life of service and dedication, Mr. Fragelli could say together with St. Paul:"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7).May Our Lady who he served so faithfully on earth welcome him now in Heaven.Please pray for the eternal repose of the soul of our dear Mr. Luiz Antonio Fragelli.Site: tfpstudentaction.org Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa