Msgr. Aloysius Schwartz.Al San Buenaventura on Apr 6, 2008 The Pope approved decrees on the heroic virtues of seven servants of God, who may now be honored with the title “venerable”:Father Ladislao Bukowinski (1904-74), a Ukrainian priest who died in Kazakhstan;Sister Cointa Jáuregui Osés (1875-1954), a nun of the Compañía de María Nuestra Señora (Company of Mary Our Lady);Teresa Gardi (1769-1837), a laywoman and Franciscan tertiary in Imola, ItalyLuigi Trelles y Noguerol (1819-91), a Spanish layman who founded an apostolate devoted to nighttime Eucharistic adoration;Satoko Kitahara (1929-58), a Japanese laywoman and convert who ministered to street children following World War II; andVirginia Blanco Tardío (1916-90), a Bolivian laywoman active in catechesis and work with the poor