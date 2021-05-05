Clicks6
Ana Luisa M.R
🌹May Devotion to Mary May 5, 2021, with Holy Rosary Glorious Mysteries VIRTUAL🌹Wednesday and Sunday. 🌹MONTH OF MARY🌹MAY DEVOTIONS🌹 We will offer special presents to Mary every day at …More
🌹May Devotion to Mary May 5, 2021, with Holy Rosary Glorious Mysteries VIRTUAL🌹Wednesday and Sunday.

🌹MONTH OF MARY🌹MAY DEVOTIONS🌹
We will offer special presents to Mary every day at 8 AM EST with daily special Marián Readings, Prayers to Mary, and the most holy rosary during May. Let us go to Jesus through Mary with more attentive prayers and Journey Deeper this month of May. May we find ourselves more in love with Jesus May 31 than we are May 1. May God be praised. In Jesus through Mary, 💜 Cecelia

In this virtual glorious rosary today, rosary for Wednesdays and Sundays, we pray the glorious mysteries of the Holy Rosary.

The timestamps for each mystery:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:45 - Marian Reading
00:01:37 - Short Daily Consecration to Mary
00:02:02 - Memorare Prayer
00:02:40 - Regina Caeli
00:03:25 - Glorious Rosary Opening Prayers
00:06:56 - The Resurrection - 1st decade
00:12:11 - The Ascension - 2nd decade
00:17:27 - The Descent of the Holy Spirit - 3rd decade
00:22:37 - The Assumption - 4th decade
00:27:49 - The Coronation of Mary - 5th decade
00:33:01 - Hail Holy Queen and Closing Prayers
00:34:12 - Litany of Mary
00:39:07 - Prayer to St. Joseph
00:40:06 - St. Michael the Archangel Prayer

