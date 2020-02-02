Home
Episode 11
kimtaegon
4
12 hours ago
What Must I Do...?
sunalos
11 hours ago
Thank you Father! Excellent as usual. Btw,where are your off siders??
kimtaegon
9 hours ago
Bro. Lody passed away last September 8, 2019.
Ultraviolet
11 hours ago
Well... even before watching the video, I'd suggest buying matching black/ dark brown flower pots. That white one is totally wrong for the room.
:D
kimtaegon
9 hours ago
Thanks. Deo gratias.
