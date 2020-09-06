Animated History of Poland

Polish history is filled to the brim with diversity, so the idea transforming it into a gripping tale was a very exciting challenge. Platige created an exciting trip back in time that takes you … More

Polish history is filled to the brim with diversity, so the idea transforming it into a gripping tale was a very exciting challenge. Platige created an exciting trip back in time that takes you through 1000 years of history in about 8 minutes, 140 events that feature 500 animated characters from different historical periods. The film was created to represent Poland at the Expo 2010 in Shanghai for PARP. Directed by: Tomek Bagiński CG Supervisor: Grzegorz Kukuś Executive Producer: Marcin Kobylecki