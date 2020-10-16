Vatican Mints Pachamama Coin

Copy pasta since ever'body's copy-pasting the headlines from each other... :D At the risk of repeating myself, "Mother Earth" isn't "Pachamama." The iconography of the pagan "Pachamama" diety never included clothes or wheat in its hair or had the globe of the earth as a pregnancy. (doubtful the savages worshipping Pachamama knew the earth was a globe).

This might well be a different panthiest … More

This might well be a different panthiest eco-diety, but it isn't Pachamama