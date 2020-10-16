Clicks29
Vatican Mints Pachamama Coin
Sources: returntotradition.org Contact Me: Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com Support My Work: Patreon patreon.com/AnthonyStine SubscribeStar subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition Physica…More
Sources: returntotradition.org Contact Me: Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com Support My Work: Patreon patreon.com/AnthonyStine SubscribeStar subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition Physical Mail: Anthony Stine PO Box 3048 Shawnee, OK 74802 Follow me on the following social media: facebook.com/…holicTradition/?_fb_noscript=1 twitter.com/pontificatormax minds.com/piusxiii @Return To Tradition Back Up bitchute.com/channel/9wK5iFcen7Wt/ anchor.fm/anthony-stine +JMJ+
Copy pasta since ever'body's copy-pasting the headlines from each other... :D At the risk of repeating myself, "Mother Earth" isn't "Pachamama." The iconography of the pagan "Pachamama" diety never included clothes or wheat in its hair or had the globe of the earth as a pregnancy. (doubtful the savages worshipping Pachamama knew the earth was a globe).
This might well be a different panthiest …More
This might well be a different panthiest …More
Copy pasta since ever'body's copy-pasting the headlines from each other... :D At the risk of repeating myself, "Mother Earth" isn't "Pachamama." The iconography of the pagan "Pachamama" diety never included clothes or wheat in its hair or had the globe of the earth as a pregnancy. (doubtful the savages worshipping Pachamama knew the earth was a globe).
This might well be a different panthiest eco-diety, but it isn't Pachamama
This might well be a different panthiest eco-diety, but it isn't Pachamama