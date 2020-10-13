Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
42
Sen. Feinstein: "Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?"
HerzMariae
40 minutes ago
Amy Coney Barrett: "I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up