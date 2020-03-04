Clicks128
German Cathedral Becomes Exhibition Hall For Monkey Art

Essen Cathedral hosts during Lent an exhibition of twenty “royal statues” made of wood and entitled “Royal. Human. Divine.”

The producer is a certain deacon Ralf Knoblauch. The artefacts are on the level of monkey art.

One of Knoblauch's "queens" wears a sort of red swimsuit.

De Profundis
If prayer doesn’t,
•Transform our lives
•Help us see God in others
•Move us to forgiveness
•Create a merciful heart
•Stand before God humbly

Then we might not be conversing With God, but with ourselves.
Novella Nurney
How apropos that during lent the parishioners will be subject to such visual and spiritual sufferings. The German and Austrian churches seem to enjoy inflictiing the most unseemly , ugly, unChristian " art" upon thier flocks. What an inversion of Catholic norms. The true and the beautiful is now utter falsity and vile perversity.
Ultraviolet
When did Catholic cathedrals become free art galleries for the deacons there? Talentless deacons producing deliberately grotesque non-Catholic art, no less. Gah. :(
