The then new [2015] LA bishops' pectoral crosses and Pope Francis’
vs.
Q. What is the difference?
A. This article The story behind the new LA bishops' pectoral crosses By J.D. Long-Garcia | CNA claims that they are identical. Look closely, they are not. For one, the Pope’s has a phallus.
It now appears certain that media personalities are ALL Transgender. Could Bishop Barron and Raymond Arroyo [look at the wife and who he hangs out with] be Transmen i.e., AFAB but secretly present themselves as men? That’s what it appears to me. And not to forget Fr Murray who participated in a Coronavirus psyop.
Transmen clergy? Only a preternatural intelligence could scheme in this manner in attempt to destroy the LORD’s Church.
He is out of time.
Princes and Nations shall disappear from the face of the Earth . . . and this Revolution shall be the work of secret societies. – Weishaupt’s Discourse for the Mysteries (source)
The Comte de Virieu, however, returned from the Congress [The 1782 Congress of Wilhelmsbad] and refused to say what had been decided: "I can only tell you that all this is very much more serious than you think. The conspiracy which is being woven is so well thought out that it will be, so to speak, impossible for the Monarchy and the Church to escape from it.”
