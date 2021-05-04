Vince Coglianese from the Daily Caller Gives His Analysis on What's Happening at the White House President Joe Biden is vowing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure bill, but Democrats also … More





President Joe Biden is vowing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure bill, but Democrats also signaled that they would go it alone if need be. Editorial Director for the 'Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on whether he believes a compromise can be reached. On Monday, the president and first lady visited an elementary school in Virginia. This came after news of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act, reportedly showing that the American Federation of Teachers had communicated with the CDC and White House regarding school re-opening guidelines in February. Coglianese discusses what more is known about that situation. He also tells us more about Vice President Kamala Harris' new role as the head of the National Space Council. On another note, San Francisco's Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, released a pastoral letter in which he talked about why Catholic public figures who are pro-abortion should not receive Holy Communion. Coglianese explains what effect, if any, the archbishop's comments will have. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Vince Coglianese from the Daily Caller Gives His Analysis on What's Happening at the White HousePresident Joe Biden is vowing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure bill, but Democrats also signaled that they would go it alone if need be. Editorial Director for the 'Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on whether he believes a compromise can be reached. On Monday, the president and first lady visited an elementary school in Virginia. This came after news of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act, reportedly showing that the American Federation of Teachers had communicated with the CDC and White House regarding school re-opening guidelines in February. Coglianese discusses what more is known about that situation. He also tells us more about Vice President Kamala Harris' new role as the head of the National Space Council. On another note, San Francisco's Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, released a pastoral letter in which he talked about why Catholic public figures who are pro-abortion should not receive Holy Communion. Coglianese explains what effect, if any, the archbishop's comments will have. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly