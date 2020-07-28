New social work dean of Catholic Univiversity of America seems to support LGBT

The Catholic University of America has hired a new dean for its National Catholic School of Social Service who on her personal Twitter account appears to support homosexuality and gender ideology.Dr. JoAnn Regan, formerly vice president of education at the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), retweeted a CSWE brochure, titled, “How to Name and Address Anti-LGBTQIA2S+ Microaggressions in Social Work Classrooms.” Regan commented, “This is an important resource for social work educators!”Regan was also acknowledged in another CSWE brochure “for contributing [her] time and expertise to this project” focused on gender ideology, “Guidelines for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) Affirmative Education.”