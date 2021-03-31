Cardinals Call on Pope Francis to Lift the Ban on Private Masses at the Vatican | EWTN News Nightly Cardinals are calling on Pope Francis and the Vatican to overturn restrictions on private Masses … More





Cardinals are calling on Pope Francis and the Vatican to overturn restrictions on private Masses in Saint Peter's Basilica. Early Tuesday, Cardinal Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong, published an open letter to Cardinal Robert Sarah saying that he would "fly to Rome and get on his knees" and plead with the Holy Father to lift the ban on private Masses. Cardinal Sarah has also spoken out against this new Vatican rule and he also asked the Pope on Monday to reverse this ruling. In St. Peter's Basilica there are a number of side altars, 45 in total and 11 chapels, and normally, any priest in good standing, from anywhere in the world, could book one these small altars and say their own private Mass - on their own, with one or two people, or a group. When the news broke, it was immediately met with backlash from many Catholics who saw this as suppression of the Mass, including Mass in the extraordinary form. In the decree, the reason given for this decision was that they wanted to ensure, especially coming into Easter, that Masses in St. Peter's Basilica would take place in an atmosphere of recollection and proper liturgical decorum. Cardinal Zen and Cardinal Sarah now join with Cardinals Burke, Muller, and Brandmueller who too, have all publicly spoke out against this decision. They are appealing to Pope Francis and the Vatican to reverse this decision. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.