Archbishop Lefebvre: A Documentary. Learn the true story of one of the 20th Century's greatest heroes of the Faith! Loyal son of a devout French Catholic family. Roman seminarian. Parish priest. … More





Learn the true story of one of the 20th Century's greatest heroes of the Faith!



Loyal son of a devout French Catholic family. Roman seminarian. Parish priest. African missionary. Missionary bishop. Apostolic delegate. Superior General. Member of the Preparatory Commission for the Second Vatican Council. Council Father. Rebel?



Few churchmen led as influential lives in the 20th century as Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. This intelligent, faithful, devout bishop with the heart of a missionary is the subject of this feature film length documentary. Shot on location throughout the world, the documentary contains exclusive interviews with those who knew him: friends, family, missionary faithful, seminarians, priests, bishops, as well as authors and historians.



Any Catholic interested in the story of the Church in the 20th Century, or in the life of the Church today will want to watch and own this full length documentary on one of the Church's most fascinating lives.



Our FBpage :



Subscribe To Our Youtube Channel:



This YouTube Channel is dedicated to the honor and glory of Almighty God, to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and to the Saints in Heaven. We pray to Our Lady of Good Success and to the Holy Family that many souls and their families listening to these sermons..



Pray to the Holy Family to make your family holy! Pray to Our Lady of Good Success to restore to the See of St. Peter a true and a holy pope, to restore the Catholic Church to its former holiness, beauty, and glory throughout the world, to convert or drive out of the Catholic Church the modernists, atheists, communists, heretics, freethinkers, masons, and all who are bent on destroying the Catholic faith in the hearts and minds of her children, and assist all the bishops, priests, religious, and laity who are preserving and promoting the true Catholic faith.



What Do We Do?



* We warn the Catholics about the false teachings and scandals from so many priests, bishops.



* We promote fidelity to the Catholic Tradition to the teaching of the Faith, to the laws of the Church and to liturgy. We celebrate the mass in Latin according to the Traditional rite.



* We recognize Pope Francis as the supreme authority of the Church but refuse to follow him when he promotes teachings opposed to Christ's doctrine.



* We train young men to be priests in Hearts of Jesus and Mary Seminary offering them the traditional formation to priesthood.



* We work on collaboration with other priests of the Catholic Resistance worldwide and in Philippines with some Carmelites faithful to the Tradition.



Who Are We?



A group of Catholic priests formed in May-June 2012 under the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary to fight modernism and immorality within the Catholic Church. We are affiliated to Catholic Resistance Movement.



Some helpful websites:

facebook.com/login/web/

traditionalcatholicresistance.blogspot.com

stmarcelinitiative.com

tradidi.com

thebluepaper.org

olhcutica.com

resistere.org

traditionalcatholic.net

tradcatresist.blogspot.com

dominicansavrille.us

(En Francais:

www.ghyheart.com

facebook.com/HJMSeminary/



Original source:



DISCLAIMER: Traditional Quito is not the owner of this video. The aim of this publication is to spread the truth about Archbishop Lefebvre. All the rights of this documentary belongs to its original owner.

Music in this video

Learn more

Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium

Song

5. Laudate Dominum omnes gentes (Ps. 116/117)

Artist

"Karita Mattila

Licensed to YouTube by

UMG (on behalf of Universal Music); LatinAutorPerf, Public Domain Compositions, EMI Music Publishing, and 2 Music Rights Societies

Song

Cantique de Jean Racine, Op. 11

Artist

Laurence Equilbey, Accentus, Orchestre National De France

Album

Accentus

Licensed to YouTube by

Believe Music (on behalf of naïve); Public Domain Compositions, and 1 Music Rights Societies Archbishop Lefebvre: A Documentary.Learn the true story of one of the 20th Century's greatest heroes of the Faith!Loyal son of a devout French Catholic family. Roman seminarian. Parish priest. African missionary. Missionary bishop. Apostolic delegate. Superior General. Member of the Preparatory Commission for the Second Vatican Council. Council Father. Rebel?Few churchmen led as influential lives in the 20th century as Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. This intelligent, faithful, devout bishop with the heart of a missionary is the subject of this feature film length documentary. Shot on location throughout the world, the documentary contains exclusive interviews with those who knew him: friends, family, missionary faithful, seminarians, priests, bishops, as well as authors and historians.Any Catholic interested in the story of the Church in the 20th Century, or in the life of the Church today will want to watch and own this full length documentary on one of the Church's most fascinating lives.Our FBpage : facebook.com/login/web/ I MCSPX Email : mariancorpsinformation@gmail.com I Call : 0639991680637Subscribe To Our Youtube Channel: youtube.com/…annel/UChjUBPtAs6D-rDec0uRqePw This YouTube Channel is dedicated to the honor and glory of Almighty God, to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and to the Saints in Heaven. We pray to Our Lady of Good Success and to the Holy Family that many souls and their families listening to these sermons..Pray to the Holy Family to make your family holy! Pray to Our Lady of Good Success to restore to the See of St. Peter a true and a holy pope, to restore the Catholic Church to its former holiness, beauty, and glory throughout the world, to convert or drive out of the Catholic Church the modernists, atheists, communists, heretics, freethinkers, masons, and all who are bent on destroying the Catholic faith in the hearts and minds of her children, and assist all the bishops, priests, religious, and laity who are preserving and promoting the true Catholic faith.What Do We Do?* We warn the Catholics about the false teachings and scandals from so many priests, bishops.* We promote fidelity to the Catholic Tradition to the teaching of the Faith, to the laws of the Church and to liturgy. We celebrate the mass in Latin according to the Traditional rite.* We recognize Pope Francis as the supreme authority of the Church but refuse to follow him when he promotes teachings opposed to Christ's doctrine.* We train young men to be priests in Hearts of Jesus and Mary Seminary offering them the traditional formation to priesthood.* We work on collaboration with other priests of the Catholic Resistance worldwide and in Philippines with some Carmelites faithful to the Tradition.Who Are We?A group of Catholic priests formed in May-June 2012 under the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary to fight modernism and immorality within the Catholic Church. We are affiliated to Catholic Resistance Movement.Some helpful websites:(En Francais: dominicainsavrille.fr www.ghyheart.comOriginal source: vimeo.com/ondemand/lefebvredocumentary DISCLAIMER: Traditional Quito is not the owner of this video. The aim of this publication is to spread the truth about Archbishop Lefebvre. All the rights of this documentary belongs to its original owner.Music in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSong5. Laudate Dominum omnes gentes (Ps. 116/117)Artist"Karita MattilaLicensed to YouTube byUMG (on behalf of Universal Music); LatinAutorPerf, Public Domain Compositions, EMI Music Publishing, and 2 Music Rights SocietiesSongCantique de Jean Racine, Op. 11ArtistLaurence Equilbey, Accentus, Orchestre National De FranceAlbumAccentusLicensed to YouTube byBelieve Music (on behalf of naïve); Public Domain Compositions, and 1 Music Rights Societies