Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-10 - Couple Discovers Catholic Truth Together Tom Peterson talks to Audrey and Gabe Hall, a married couple who together discovered the love and beauty of the Catholic

Tom Peterson talks to Audrey and Gabe Hall, a married couple who together discovered the love and beauty of the Catholic truth. See how their newfound faith has made their marriage even stronger.