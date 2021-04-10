Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-10 - Couple Discovers Catholic Truth Together

Clicks1
Love EWTN
Tom Peterson talks to Audrey and Gabe Hall, a married couple who together discovered the love and beauty of the Catholic truth. See how their newfound faith has made their marriage even stronger.
