Councilman Fernando Cabrera introduced legislation in the City Council that would double the fine for vandalizing a house of worship from $500 to $1,000 - on top of possible criminal charges. Cabrera says the $1000 figure is significant - it's the deductible most churches are required to pay out of pocket by insurance. currentsnews