TRADCATKNIGHT: Trump Misrepresents St. Thomas Becket To Promote Luciferian Masonic Heresies

By: Eric GajewskiYou Cannot Be a True Traditionalist and an AmericanistSo by the Eve of December 28th much of the false “Catholic”, Neo-Con, Neo-Trad, Neo-Modernist world was up in arms over Donald Trump’s reference to a Catholic Saint but there was one thing wrong with this whole statement of his....