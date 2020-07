Deutsche Bank to pay $150 million penalty over Epstein

Reuters on Jul 7 2020 Deutsche Bank admitted it made a "critical mistake" taking on the registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, and agreed to pay a $150 million fine to settle New York … More

Reuters on Jul 7 2020 Deutsche Bank admitted it made a "critical mistake" taking on the registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, and agreed to pay a $150 million fine to settle New York charges over its dealings with the late financier and two other banks.