Trinitarian Communion

"From what has been said, then, one must hold that in the divine nature three Persons subsist: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit; and that these three are one God, distinguished from one … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "From what has been said, then, one must hold that in the divine nature three Persons subsist: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit; and that these three are one God, distinguished from one another by relations only. For the Father is distinguished from the Son by the relations of paternity and innascibility; the Son from the Father by the relation of sonship; the Father and the Son from the Holy Spirit by spiration, so to say; and the Holy Spirit from the Father and the Son by the procession of love, by this He proceeds from each of Them." – St Thomas Aquinas, Summa Contra Gentiles, IV, 26, 1. This Russian icon of the Blessed Trinity appearing as angels at the Oak of Mamre is in the Hillwood Estate in Washington DC. My sermon for Trinity Sunday 2020 can be read here Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr