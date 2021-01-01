Clicks5
Touch Hands On Christmas Morning

Touch hands on Christmas morning, Touch hands and thank the Lord
When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.

Refrain
Pray that with tomorrow the plow will bury the sword
Touch hands on Christmas morning touch hands and thank the Lord

When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.
Refrain

As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands and thank the Lord
As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord
Refrain

When you're sitting in chapel praying, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you're sitting in chapel praying touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.
Refrain
