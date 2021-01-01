Touch Hands On Christmas Morning Touch hands on Christmas morning, Touch hands and thank the Lord When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord When you gather on Christm… More

Touch Hands On Christmas Morning



Touch hands on Christmas morning, Touch hands and thank the Lord

When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord

When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.



Refrain

Pray that with tomorrow the plow will bury the sword

Touch hands on Christmas morning touch hands and thank the Lord



When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands and thank the Lord

When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.

Refrain



As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands and thank the Lord

As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord

Refrain



When you're sitting in chapel praying, touch hands and thank the Lord

When you're sitting in chapel praying touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.

Refrain