Touch Hands On Christmas Morning
Touch hands on Christmas morning, Touch hands and thank the Lord
When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you gather on Christmas morning, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.
Refrain
Pray that with tomorrow the plow will bury the sword
Touch hands on Christmas morning touch hands and thank the Lord
When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you're trimming a tree with candy, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.
Refrain
As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands and thank the Lord
As you're fixing a Christmas turkey, touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord
Refrain
When you're sitting in chapel praying, touch hands and thank the Lord
When you're sitting in chapel praying touch hands on Christmas morning, touch hands and thank the Lord.
Refrain
