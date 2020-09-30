Biden Refuses to Say if He’d Pack Supreme Court With Liberal Judges: “I Won’t Answer the Question”

Joe Biden refused to say whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court when questioned during Tuesday night’s presidential debate. “Whatever the position I take, that will be the issue,” Biden said … More

“Whatever the position I take, that will be the issue,” Biden said when asked if he will pack the court. “The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You are voting now. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel. Vote now. Make sure you in fact let people know.”