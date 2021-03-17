Saint Patrick "I arise today Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity, Through a belief in the Threeness, Through a confession of the Oneness Of the Creator of creation." – from the … More

Saint Patrick



"I arise today Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity, Through a belief in the Threeness, Through a confession of the Oneness Of the Creator of creation." – from the Breastplate of St Patrick. Stained glass window from St Dominic's church in Newcastle.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr