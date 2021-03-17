 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
LawrenceOP-Fan
Saint Patrick "I arise today Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity, Through a belief in the Threeness, Through a confession of the Oneness Of the Creator of creation." – from the …More
Saint Patrick

"I arise today Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity, Through a belief in the Threeness, Through a confession of the Oneness Of the Creator of creation." – from the Breastplate of St Patrick. Stained glass window from St Dominic's church in Newcastle.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
