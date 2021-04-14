Mourners Honor Fallen Capitol Police Officer: Fun Loving Catholic, William Evans | EWTN News Nightly For the second time in less than three months, mourners honor a fallen police officer at the US … More





For the second time in less than three months, mourners honor a fallen police officer at the US Capitol. This time it is William Evans, who like Brian Sicknick before him, is lying in honor inside the US Capitol rotunda. Officer William Evans died on April 2nd after a man rammed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Russell Senate building. During Tuesday's ceremony, members of Officer Evans' family listened as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders spoke about the sacrifices he made. The casket of the 18 year veteran was carried up the Capitol steps. Inside, Evan's 9 year old son, Logan, wore his father's police hat, accompanied by his 7 year old sister, Abigail. Their mom and Evans' mother were by their side. Congressional leaders spoke about the 41 year old's sense of humor, his Catholic faith and how he was always willing to help. Officer Evans is the 6th officer to die in the line of duty since the Capitol force was established nearly 2 centuries ago. President Biden touched on the loss of a child, a tragedy he said he's gone through twice in his life. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly