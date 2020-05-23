Minnesota Mayor Planning To Arrest Catholics?

Minnesota’s governor recently issued an executive order allowing nonessential businesses to reopen at 50% capacity but limits religious assemblies to10 people. The bishops of Minnesota responded … More

Minnesota’s governor recently issued an executive order allowing nonessential businesses to reopen at 50% capacity but limits religious assemblies to10 people. The bishops of Minnesota responded with a a statement saying they would defy the governor’s order and begin reopening parishes on May 26 at 33% capacity. The Mayor of New Brighton, announced she is planning to enforce the governor’s order restricting citizens from attending Church in her community. Concerned citizens should email Mayor Val Johnson at val.johnson@newbrightonmn.gov or call her at 651-491-3364.