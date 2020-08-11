The Abortion Pill Kills His Daughter And Granddaughter

Just days after Holly Patterson's 18th birthday, an abortion pill administered by Planned Parenthood killed her and her preborn child. “How many must die needlessly before this drug is removed from … More

Just days after Holly Patterson's 18th birthday, an abortion pill administered by Planned Parenthood killed her and her preborn child. “How many must die needlessly before this drug is removed from the market?… does the average patient, a teenager like Holly, understand she may be risking her life taking [the abortion pill]”