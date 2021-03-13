Closing Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord - 2021-03-13 - Closing Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord The Closing Mass of this annual worldwide Lenten initiative where Catholics receive the mercy of God through… More

Closing Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord - 2021-03-13 - Closing Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord



The Closing Mass of this annual worldwide Lenten initiative where Catholics receive the mercy of God through Eucharistic Adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. It was initiated by Pope Francis in 2014.