305. We are forgiven

Peter doesn’t seem to be aware that Jesus will answer that his Love is infinite. The answer that Jesus will give to his question on forgiveness shouldn’t surprise anyone. Peter approaches Jesus and asks him:“Lord, if my brother sins against me, how often must I forgive him? As many as seven times?” Matthew, chapter 18, verse 21We might have submitted our proposition: “Once?” To forgive once is enough! Forgiving sincerely is effective. But when mistakes are repeated, we can go up to seven times, too, like Peter.Thanks to Peter, we get an answer. Peter offers him his idea, which is already a good idea: “Up to seven times?” Jesus answers him:“I say to you, not seven times but seventy-seven times.” Matthew, chapter 18, verse 22It’s not easy to forgive, it takes practice. The less we practise forgiving, the more difficult it will be to forgive. All our life, we need to forgive, we need to be forgiven, we need to forgive ourselves. We need God’s forgiveness to stay sane, in holiness.Honestly, we wouldn’t have known that Jesus’s response would be as demanding as his Love is Mercy. Yet we cannot expect less from Jesus than the answer he gives us. He is God!So, Jesus delivers the challenge on a silver platter and offers it to us. Forgive God 100% because God has never hurt anyone. Forgiving others to help us and also help them to improve, to become the image of God. We personally forgive ourselves to touch the Love of God in us and to become a complete child.God doesn’t have to remember his Love for us, since he is eternally Loving. There is no failure in his Love. May we discover it. We only need to believe, remember and embrace it.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas