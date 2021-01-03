Masks mandatory in Sydney shopping centers, public transport, with fines set to start | ABC News. After continuing pressure on the NSW government, masks are now mandatory in many indoor settings, … More





After continuing pressure on the NSW government, masks are now mandatory in many indoor settings, with fines set to come in to force for people not complying without a good reason. Subscribe:



