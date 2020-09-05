Atak policji za brak maski Australia

All for a piece of cloth in relation to a virus with a 99.7%+ recovery rate. Dear police officer and contracted member of VICTORIA POLICE, Who do you serve? Let me start off by first addressing your… More

All for a piece of cloth in relation to a virus with a 99.7%+ recovery rate.



Dear police officer and contracted member of VICTORIA POLICE,



Who do you serve?



Let me start off by first addressing your personal willingness to serve ‘the Victorian community’ and uphold ‘the law’ to promote a safe, secure and orderly society, as per;



Victoria Police Act 2013, Section 8 Role of Victoria Police



“The role of Victoria Police is to serve the Victorian community and uphold the law so as to promote a safe, secure and orderly society.”



I acknowledge you making the commitment to serve ‘the Victorian community’. It is not an easy decision to make, to deal with the many problems prevalent in today’s society. I also acknowledge that you were, and are, so committed to that commitment that, pursuant to Victoria Police Act, 2013, you swore an oath or affirmation.



Victoria Police Act 2013, Schedule 2— Oaths and affirmationsSections 50(2) and 192(2) FORM 1OATH OR AFFIRMATION FOR POLICE OFFICERS



I [insert name] [swear by Almighty God/do solemnly and sincerely affirm] that I will well and truly serve our Sovereign Lady the Queen as a police officer in Victoria in any capacity in which I may be appointed, promoted, or reduced to, without favour or affection, malice or ill-will for the period of [insert period] from this date, and until I am legally discharged, that I will see and cause Her Majesty's peace to be kept and preserved, and that I will prevent to the best of my power all offences, and that while I continue to be a police officer I will to the best of my skill and knowledge discharge all the duties legally imposed on me faithfully and according to law.



However, here is where you, and we, the people of the State of Victoria, have been deliberately deceived.



You do not actually serve the people of the State of Victoria at all. Sadly, you may not be aware that you have been previously misinformed and/or falsely educated, even deliberately misled and lied to.



For example, what or where is “Victoria”? It is not “The State of Victoria”, as is defined clearly in The Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1900 (Imp). “Victoria” is not defined in the Victoria Police Act, 2013 nor any other ‘legislation’.



And who is Victoria Police, who is she?



You see, using lower case letters also implies a common law living being. So how do we know it doesn’t?



Victoria Police Act 2013 PART 2—VICTORIA POLICE 6 Victoria PoliceDivision 1—Constitution, role and functions



The police force of Victoria is constituted by a body established by this section known as Victoria Police.



Note: Victoria Police is a special body under section 6(1) of the Public Administration Act 2004.



POLICE DEPARTMENT (Vic) ABN 63 446 481 493, trading as VICTORIA POLICE, has absolutely no authority over a living being other than if that living being specifically contracts with it.



What does that mean for you?



In effect you are a ‘hired gun’, a private subcontractor, acting as a revenue raiser for a private corporation, extorting monies through ‘legislation’, ‘statutory offences’, ‘INFRINGEMENT NOTICES’, and intimidation, under the demands and impositions of your superior officers.



Is that what you thought you were swearing an oath to, is that what you committed to? I doubt it. How much time do you spend preventing or stopping actual crimes compared to the hours you spend revenue raising for private corporations through issuing ‘INFRINGEMENT NOTICES’ related to ‘statutory offences’? How is that serving the people of the State of Victoria?



The world is watching and we’ve had enough. We the people DO NOT accept this "New Normal". We have woken up to the lies and deceit.



