Viganò Mentioned 306 Times, But Never Questioned

The McCarrick Report mentions Archbishop Viganò 306 times but never questioned him, Viganò told EWTN (November 12), adding that the Secretariat of State has his email address.Viganò denied having neglected accusations made by so called “Priest 3.” He investigated the case and informed Rome that the priest’s civil case against McCarrick had been dismissed.In 2006 and in 2008, Viganò recommended that McCarrick be laisized. When asking Cardinal Parolin if the restrictions against McCarrick were still in vigour, he received no response. When reporting directly to Francis, Francis changed the topic.Viganò doubts the reliability of the Report because McCarrick was such a frequent guest in the Vatican. For him, its intention is to pass off responsibility for McCarrick’s promotions to Francis’ predecessors.He observes that this could also be applied to Jorge Mario Bergoglio, whom John Paul II promoted although the Jesuits’ Superior General expressed strong reservations.