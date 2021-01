TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: JANUARY 30: FR PAUL KRAMER, “WHAT IS UP WITH LOUIE VERRECCHIO AND SUSPECTED MASON SALZA’S LATEST RECYCLED THEOLOGICAL MANURE”

CATHOLIC PRIEST FR PAUL KRAMER JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN FROM IRELAND TO DISCUSS:WHY IS LOUIE VERRECHIO INTERESTED IN SUSPECT MASON JOHN SALZA’S CONCILIARIST HERESY?THE FUNDAMENTAL ERRORS OF JOHN SALZA’S LATEST ARTICLEFR KRAMER USES CHURCH HISTORY AND PRECEDENCE ALREADY ESTABLISHED IN THE CHURCH TO PROVE JOHN SALZA AND THE CONCILIARIST TRADDIE HERETICS WRONGWHY BE SO WARNING ON THE MATTER?THE HERESY OF FEENEYISMWHEN IS FR KRAMERS SECOND VOLUME COMING OUTSALZA THE SALESMEN: MY EYE OPENING BEHIND THE SCENE COMMUNICATIONS WITH SALZA DEMONSTRATES HOW SALZA IS NOT INTERESTED IN TRUTHIS SCHNEIDER ALSO A HERETIC LIKE SALZA?AND MORE (1 HOUR 45 MINUTES LONG)