February 2 The Virgin of Candelaria or Our Lady of Candelaria. QQLX on May 5, 2014 The Virgin of Candelaria or Our Lady of Candelaria ( Virgen de Candelaria, Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria ), popul… More

Virgin of Candelaria

Our Lady of Candelaria

Virgen de Candelaria, Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria

La Morenita

February 2 The Virgin of Candelaria or Our Lady of Candelaria.QQLX on May 5, 2014 Theor), popularly called, celebrates the Virgin Mary on the island of Tenerife , one of the Canary Islands (Spain). The center of worship is located in the city of Candelaria in Tenerife. She is depicted as a Black Madonna . The "Royal Basilica Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Candelaria" ( Basilica of Candelaria ), is considered the main church dedicated to the Virgin Mary in the Canary Islands. She is the patron saint of the Canary Islands [1] Her feast is celebrated on February 2 ( Candlemas ) and August 15, the patronal feast of the Canary Islands.