If we allow ourselves to be disarmed, completely at the mercy of those who wish to save the planet by depopulation of the world to 500,000,000 (see Georgia Guidestones)... Then what comes next do … More

If we allow ourselves to be disarmed, completely at the mercy of those who wish to save the planet by depopulation of the world to 500,000,000 (see Georgia Guidestones)... Then what comes next do you think?