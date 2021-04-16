Pro-Life 'Born Alive Survivors Protection Act' Has Been Brought to the House Floor A bill aimed at saving the lives of the newborn babies who survive an abortion may soon be decided by a vote on the … More





A bill aimed at saving the lives of the newborn babies who survive an abortion may soon be decided by a vote on the House floor. Pro-life lawmakers and organizations are hoping HR 619, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, will get the votes needed to be heard. Freshman Congresswoman Kat Cammack filed the discharge petition to bring the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act to the House floor. A discharge petition allows the minority party to get a bill heard and voted on the floor without going to any committees, but 218 lawmakers have to sign the petition to make that happen. For years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to allow the bill to be heard. HR 619 insists that emergency life-saving care, including transfer to a hospital, be initiated immediately after the baby is free of the birth canal. Abortion providers who fail to provide this care would be penalized. Catholic lawmakers, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Congresswoman Ann Wagner, co-sponsored the bill last year. Pro-abortion advocates say this bill is unnecessary because babies do not survive abortion. But the truth is, it does happen. Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, says "The CDC has reported that over a period of about 10 years, they have reports of at least 143 babies that have survived a failed abortion. " But because there is no law requiring states to report failed abortions to the CDC, the number is believed to be much higher. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pro-Life 'Born Alive Survivors Protection Act' Has Been Brought to the House FloorA bill aimed at saving the lives of the newborn babies who survive an abortion may soon be decided by a vote on the House floor. Pro-life lawmakers and organizations are hoping HR 619, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, will get the votes needed to be heard. Freshman Congresswoman Kat Cammack filed the discharge petition to bring the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act to the House floor. A discharge petition allows the minority party to get a bill heard and voted on the floor without going to any committees, but 218 lawmakers have to sign the petition to make that happen. For years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to allow the bill to be heard. HR 619 insists that emergency life-saving care, including transfer to a hospital, be initiated immediately after the baby is free of the birth canal. Abortion providers who fail to provide this care would be penalized. Catholic lawmakers, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Congresswoman Ann Wagner, co-sponsored the bill last year. Pro-abortion advocates say this bill is unnecessary because babies do not survive abortion. But the truth is, it does happen. Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, says "The CDC has reported that over a period of about 10 years, they have reports of at least 143 babies that have survived a failed abortion. " But because there is no law requiring states to report failed abortions to the CDC, the number is believed to be much higher. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly