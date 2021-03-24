Clicks1.8K
Semana Santa en Taxco, México.
Cuando se habla de las tradicionales procesiones de Semana Santa, el Pueblo Mágico de Taxco, al sur de Guerrero, es uno de los primeros sitios que vienen a la mente. El arraigo de las fiestas de la Semana Mayor inició, de acuerdo a los cronistas y documentos, entre los años 1598 y 1600, cuando se otorgaron los permisos para celebrar la primera procesión.
Actualmente, no en vano se piensa en Taxco para vivir las celebraciones de esta temporada, ya que es aquí donde se llevan a cabo algunas de las procesiones más solemnes e impactantes de todo México. Por ello te presentamos de manera concreta los detalles que no puedes perder si te encuentras en la “tierra donde se juega a la pelota”.
Martes Santo
Se efectúa la Procesión de las Ánimas durante la noche y es acaso uno de los momentos más impactantes de la fiestas de la Semana Mayor, sin mencionar la solemnidad con que los participantes –encruzados, flagelantes y ánimas- llevan a cabo su papel en las procesiones. Estos personajes se prepararon, física y espiritualmente, durante todo el año para participar con el objetivo de lavar sus culpas.
A los encruzados podrás identificarlos por el rollo de ramas (de 2.5 metros de largo y 50 kg de peso) espinosas que cargan sobre los hombros y atan a sus brazos, lo que hace sangrar su cuello y espalda. Los flagelantes, por su parte, cargan una cruz de madera, de 3 metros de alto y 6 kilos de peso, y llevan en una mano una disciplina (instrumento flagelante) que utilizan para lacerarse la espalda.
Miércoles Santo
El Templo de Santa Prisca, uno de los ejemplos más excepcionales del barroco mexicano, es el escenario del Huerto de los Olivos, representado por una escenografía montada por los participantes. Lo curioso de este acontecimiento son los asistentes que llegan con distintas especies de aves y pericos en jaulas.
A las 21 horas, parte una procesión del Templo de la Santísima Trinidad, donde se reúnen imágenes provenientes de otros templos de este Pueblo Mágico. Los tradicionales penitentes también tienen su lugar en este evento; no pierdas de vista a las cofradías de encapuchados que caminan vestidos de negro y con cadenas sujetas a los tobillos.
Jueves Santo
Una vez más, el atrio del Templo de Santa Prisca es el escenario de uno de los pasajes de esta historia: Jesús en el Huerto de Getsemaní, que permanece durante la mañana. Por la tarde, se lleva a cabo la representación del Lavatorio donde Jesús lava los pies a sus discípulos, antes de celebrarse la Última Cena y, por la noche, los actores llevan a cabo la escenificación del Prendimiento de Jesús seguida de una procesión.
Viernes Santo
Es el día más importante de las fiestas de Semana Santa por la serie de eventos que se llevan a cabo en distintos puntos de Taxco. Desde muy temprano, a las 6 de la mañana, los eventos inician con el Sermón de la Flagelación de Jesús; a las 10 horas, la procesión de Jesús al calvario y en la Plaza Borda, se escenifican las tres caídas. Por la tarde, a las 16 horas, Jesús es representado en la crucifixión junto con Dimas y Gestas en el ex convento de San Bernardino de Siena. Para terminar, a la media noche se da lugar a otra de las procesiones más importantes: la del Santo Entierro, donde la figura de Cristo es llevada en un ataúd de cristal por las calles empedradas de la ciudad.
Sábado de Gloria
Los habitantes del Pueblo Mágico de Taxco guardan silencio durante el día en señal de luto, pero es en la noche, a las cero horas, cuando se lleva a cabo la misa de Resurrección, se queman los Judas y se regalan palmas benditas en señal de júbilo.
Grace Isabel GRACIAS a ti...
prince0357 Danke....
Kleine Korrektur:
KARWOCHE: Palmsonntag bis Karsamstag
(Zwischenzeitlich hat sich dies auch beim Handel in Österreich herumgesprochen, daß bei geänderten Geschäftszeiten der Karwoche Karsamstag statt Ostersamstag steht).
OSTERWOCHE: Ostersonntag bis Weißer Sonntag (privilegierte Oktav 1.Klasse)
Holy Week is one of the most widely celebrated and important religious observances in Mexico.[1][2] Almost all towns and cities in the country have some kind of public observance during a two-week period that starts from Palm Sunday at least to Easter Sunday and can extend into the week after.[2][3] Mexican television features movies, documentaries and other shows focused on the religious even…More
Holy Week is one of the most widely celebrated and important religious observances in Mexico.[1][2] Almost all towns and cities in the country have some kind of public observance during a two-week period that starts from Palm Sunday at least to Easter Sunday and can extend into the week after.[2][3] Mexican television features movies, documentaries and other shows focused on the religious event and other topics related to the Catholic faith, especially in Latin America.[4] The U.S. traditions surrounding Easter have made very little inroads in Mexico, with icons such as the Easter Bunny and events such as Easter egg hunts limited to supermarkets and areas right along the border with the United States.[1][2] Like most Mexican Catholic traditions, those related to Holy Week and Easter are based on the Spanish Catholic calendar.[5] Holy Week is preceded by Lent and Ash Wednesday, which itself is preceded by Carnival .[6] However, a number of traditions and customs have developed over the centuries. As most Holy Week related events occur outside and in large gatherings, “antojitos” (roughly translated as Mexican street food or snacks) is the most associated with the holiday. Prior to Easter Sunday, Lenten dietary rules are still in effect for the observant, so popular street foods include pambazos with cheese, fried fish, fried plantains, hot cakes/pancakes with various toppings. Candies are a popular street food at this time, especially traditional and regional ones made from coconut, tamarind and various fruits. Holy Week was also the traditional start of the ice cream and flavored ice season, which was originally made in Mexico City with ice and snow brought down from the Popocatepetl volcano. Ice cream fairs are still held at this time. Today’s frozen treats include ice cream in tubs, as well as popsicles made from both fruit and cream, as well as snow cones called “raspados.” Another popular refreshment is called “aguas frescas” or sugared drinks made from fruit or other natural flavorings such as tamarind or hibiscus flowers. The reason for the popularity of both frozen desserts and flavored drinks is that spring to early summer is generally the warmest part of the year in many parts of Mexico.[5]
Just before Holy Week proper, there are two events celebrated in various parts of the country. The first is the feast of the Virgin of Sorrows (Virgen de los Dolores). This occurs the Friday before Good Friday and focuses on the pain and sacrifice of Mary knowing that Jesus had to die to save mankind. This image of the Virgin is usually dressed in purple and altars are set up to her on this day.[5][7] On the Wednesday before Easter, a mass called the “vespers of darkness” (los matines de la tinieblas) recalls the disciples’ abandonment of Jesus. The altar of the church will have a candelabra with fifteen candles, with one candle extinguished after the singing of a Psalm until only the center candle, representing Jesus, remains lit.[2]
Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, and many communities have special masses dedicated to the blessing of palm fronds. These fronds are often woven into crosses and other designs, sometimes quite intricate and brought by parishioners to have holy water sprinkled on them. Some fronds are later burned and the ashes saved for marking foreheads on the following Ash Wednesday. Maundy Thursday is the beginning of the celebration of Easter proper. Cathedrals in the country have special masses celebrated by bishops, with “chrism” a sacred oil used in the sacraments, is consecrated. Many churches also hold reenactments of the Last Supper, but Masses usually omit the exchanges of greeting of peace as a reminder of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus. From this day through Holy Saturday, church bells are traditionally not rung.[2][8]
Reenactments of the day of crucifixion take place in almost all communities in Mexico on Good Friday and for a number these traditions extends to a passion play enacted most or all of Holy Week. The focus of these reenactments focus on the carrying of the cross by Jesus and his crucifixion as told by the Stations of the Cross. In major productions, hundreds of people participate including the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, the Betrayal, the Judgment, the procession with the cross, the Crucifixion up to the Resurrection .[2][3][5]
Holy Saturday is dedicated to vigil as the waiting time between Jesus’ death and resurrection. Statues of the Virgin Mary are dressed in black as a symbol of mourning.[6] Frequently there is a solemn evening mass during which participants hold lighted candles. This is then followed by an event called the Burning of Judas mostly practiced in central and southern Mexico.[2][6] Originally, it was the burning in effigy of the disciple that betrayed Jesus, a custom introduced to Mexico as part of the evangelization process. During the Mexican Inquisition, effigies were also burnt to mock and protest the burning of people at the stake. These effigies were banned but the idea of protest was transferred to the Judas figures. The Burning of Judas continues in other places but it has been banned in Mexico City because of safety and pollution concerns. The figures are still made in the city but many are now collector’s items.[9]
Easter Sunday is celebrated with mass which is usually crowded. Church bells will again ring and the plazas around the churches after Mass will be crowded with churchgoers as well as street vendors selling food, toys, balloons and more.[2] wikipedia
