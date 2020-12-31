COVID-19 Update: Australia rings in a socially distant new year | 7NEWS. Sydney has rung in 2021 with a shortened fireworks display on a vacated harbour. It was one of few fireworks shows to go … More





Sydney has rung in 2021 with a shortened fireworks display on a vacated harbour. It was one of few fireworks shows to go ahead, with Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide cancelling their pyrotechnic displays. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



