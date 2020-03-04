German Bishops: Married Priests Soon

Amazon Bishops will “soon” ask Francis for the permission to ordain married men to the priesthood, Father Pirmin Spiegel of the German Bishops' Latin American relief organisation Misereor told the German bishops on March 4, according to Katholisch.de.Spiegel mentioned that Brazilian bishops will discuss married priesthood in the coming weeks.Essen Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck said that the possibility of married priests remains open.Bamberg Archbishop Ludwig Schick agreed as Francis referred in Querida Amazonia to the Synod’s final document and wants its implementation.