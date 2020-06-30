Francis‘ Angelus: Nobody There

Francis - who is highly popular among those who have no use for the Church - held his Angelus address on Saint Peter and Paul (June 29) facing a nearly empty St Peter's square.The German journalist Armin Schwibach wrote on Twitter.com, “Nobody here.”Francis spoke about taking the demands of the Gospel seriously, "even when that requires sacrifice and effort." This is the opposite of what he writes in Amoris Laetitia.A group of young people must have angered Francis because they received his blessing on their knees (video below).