Clicks3
David Oistrakh plays Tchaikovsky Concerto (1st Mov.) Part 1 David Oistrakh plays Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: 1st Movement (Part 1) I had to cut it because the file was too big. …More
David Oistrakh plays Tchaikovsky Concerto (1st Mov.) Part 1
David Oistrakh plays Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: 1st Movement (Part 1)
I had to cut it because the file was too big. The second part is here:
youtube.com/watch?v=kc9gRZliWgA
David Oistrakh plays Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: 1st Movement (Part 1)
I had to cut it because the file was too big. The second part is here:
youtube.com/watch?v=kc9gRZliWgA