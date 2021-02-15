Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 8,14-21.

Book of Genesis 6,5-8.7,1-5.10.

When the LORD saw how great was man's wickedness on earth, and how no desire that his heart conceived was ever anything but evil,

he regretted that he had made man on the earth, and his heart was grieved.

So the LORD said: "I will wipe out from the earth the men whom I have created, and not only the men, but also the beasts and the creeping things and the birds … More

Book of Genesis 6,5-8.7,1-5.10.

When the LORD saw how great was man's wickedness on earth, and how no desire that his heart conceived was ever anything but evil,

he regretted that he had made man on the earth, and his heart was grieved.

So the LORD said: "I will wipe out from the earth the men whom I have created, and not only the men, but also the beasts and the creeping things and the birds of the air, for I am sorry that I made them."

But Noah found favor with the LORD.

Then the LORD said to Noah: "Go into the ark, you and all your household, for you alone in this age have I found to be truly just.

Of every clean animal, take with you seven pairs, a male and its mate; and of the unclean animals, one pair, a male and its mate;

likewise, of every clean bird of the air, seven pairs, a male and a female, and of all the unclean birds, one pair, a male and a female. Thus you will keep their issue alive over all the earth.

Seven days from now I will bring rain down on the earth for forty days and forty nights, and so I will wipe out from the surface of the earth every moving creature that I have made."

Noah did just as the LORD had commanded him.

As soon as the seven days were over, the waters of the flood came upon the earth.



Psalms 29(28),1a.2.3ac-4.3b.9b-10.

Give to the LORD, you sons of God,

give to the LORD glory and praise,

Give to the LORD the glory due his name;

adore the LORD in holy attire.



The voice of the LORD is over the waters,

the LORD, over vast waters.

The voice of the LORD is mighty;

the voice of the LORD is majestic.



The voice of the LORD is over the waters,

the LORD, over vast waters.

The God of glory thunders,

and in his temple all say, “Glory!”



The LORD is enthroned above the flood;

the LORD is enthroned as king forever.