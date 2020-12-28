Floods have swept over the United Kingdom - Dec 2020 Parts of eastern and central Great Britain were flooded with the worst flooding in recent years, following incessant heavy rains. Instead of … More





Parts of eastern and central Great Britain were flooded with the worst flooding in recent years, following incessant heavy rains. Instead of celebrating Christmas, about 1.3 thousand families in Bedfordshire had to be urgently evacuated.

Evacuation centers have been set up to assist flood victims on the river, according to the Bedfordshire Fire Department.

To prevent large casualties, law enforcement officers warned residents of houses in cities along the Great Ouse River about bad weather. Despite the quarantine restrictions, local residents had to be evacuated to visit friends and relatives.



