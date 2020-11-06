Americans, stand up to fight!

“Our struggle ... is against the spiritual forces of evil.” (Eph 6:12) It is written in Psalm 83: “The enemies have taken crafty counsel against Your people... Come, and let us cut them off from … More

“Our struggle ... is against the spiritual forces of evil.”

“The enemies have taken crafty counsel against Your people... Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation.”

Make a promise to God specifically of one hour of prayer a day, best joining together across the country from 8 to 9 p.m.

“Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.”

“They have prepared a net for my steps … they have dug a pit before me; into the midst of it they themselves have fallen.”

“My eyes are ever toward the Lord, for He shall pluck my feet out of the net.”

Brother and sister, promise God one hour of prayer a day! And God will save your nation from the net through you.

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.