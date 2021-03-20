EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 | Death Penalty EWTN’s Kate Scanlon speaks with a family who suffered the violent murder of their daughter, yet hold true to the teachings of the church despite … More





EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 | Death Penalty

EWTN's Kate Scanlon speaks with a family who suffered the violent murder of their daughter, yet hold true to the teachings of the church despite their pain – and reject the death penalty. Their journey to bring a pro-life message to the U.S., and the hope they say they are finding in the 2nd Catholic President's position on federal executions.