EWTN News Nightly | Monday, April 26, 2021

On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Monday, the White House said it would allow the CDC to announce any new changes and guidance concerning mask wearing among people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will take its first look at President Joe Biden's initial batch of Judicial nominees, if a spot should open up on the US Supreme Court. As Democratic progressives continue their fight to expand the high court, one Republican introduces a Constitutional Amendment to keep it at nine justices. President of Appellate Advocacy and Senior Counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, John Bursch, joins to discuss what effect it would have on the country if the Supreme Court were to add four liberal justices. And, the largest affiliation network of pregnancy help centers in the world is holding its annual conference, Heartbeat Conference, this week in Columbus, Ohio. The President of Heartbeat International, Jor El Godsey, joins to talk about the conference and why the organization was formed. More than a hundred migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean Sea. Monica Attias, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Corridors from Greece for the Community of Sant'Egidio, tells us about these journeys at sea, why they are so dangerous and what her organization is doing to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Monday, April 26, 2021On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Monday, the White House said it would allow the CDC to announce any new changes and guidance concerning mask wearing among people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will take its first look at President Joe Biden's initial batch of Judicial nominees, if a spot should open up on the US Supreme Court. As Democratic progressives continue their fight to expand the high court, one Republican introduces a Constitutional Amendment to keep it at nine justices. President of Appellate Advocacy and Senior Counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, John Bursch, joins to discuss what effect it would have on the country if the Supreme Court were to add four liberal justices. And, the largest affiliation network of pregnancy help centers in the world is holding its annual conference, Heartbeat Conference, this week in Columbus, Ohio. The President of Heartbeat International, Jor El Godsey, joins to talk about the conference and why the organization was formed. More than a hundred migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean Sea. Monica Attias, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Corridors from Greece for the Community of Sant'Egidio, tells us about these journeys at sea, why they are so dangerous and what her organization is doing to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly