Clicks
29
Mexican Antifa put a police officer on fire, mass riots in Guadalajara
DefendTruth
1
51 minutes ago
These communists are prepared to kill for their revolutions
Roberto 55
24 minutes ago
Who pays antifa? Soros pays them = Soros is a killer!
