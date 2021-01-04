Britain may face strict lockdowns as new COVID-19 strain surges. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that the United Kingdom may consider "a range of tougher measures" in coming weeks as a … More





Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that the United Kingdom may consider "a range of tougher measures" in coming weeks as a highly contagious coronavirus variant pushes infections to record highs.



