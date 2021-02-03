How incredibly gay this face looks. - James Martin SJ on A Late Show

Well, you can blame Stephen Colbert's stylists for that. ;-) They've let him do that "ageing gay man trapped in the 90s" look. Maybe that hairstyle looked great on Michael Douglas back then and everyone was wearing the almost-horn rimmed glasses, but that was a LONG time ago.



The sad thing is a lot of them DO look like Colbert. Go to any big park in/ near a reasonably large city and there's … More

Well, you can blame Stephen Colbert's stylists for that. ;-) They've let him do that "ageing gay man trapped in the 90s" look. Maybe that hairstyle looked great on Michael Douglas back then and everyone was wearing the almost-horn rimmed glasses, but that was a LONG time ago.



The sad thing is a lot of them DO look like Colbert. Go to any big park in/ near a reasonably large city and there's tons of Colbert-clones loitering around the less-used paths, desperately trying to make eye-contact with anything male and younger than themselves.