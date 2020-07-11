"O God, who made the Abbot Saint Benedict an outstanding master in the school of divine service, grant, we pray, that, putting nothing before love of you, we may hasten with a loving heart in the … More

"O God, who made the Abbot Saint Benedict an outstanding master in the school of divine service, grant, we pray, that, putting nothing before love of you, we may hasten with a loving heart in the way of your commands. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Benedict (11 July). Statue of the Saint, pointing to his Rule (the first words of the Rule are inscribed on the book) is in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr